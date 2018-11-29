Planning applications: Here’s what is happening across the Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor areas

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council and Arun District Council.

Aldingbourne

AL/50/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Bruce | Mount Pleasant House, Level Mare Lane, Fontwell | Renovation and re-roofing of 1970s conservatory on existing footprint to form family room and kitchen. Alterations to single storey rear extension to form entrance hall

Appledram

AP/18/02621/TCA | Mr Peirs Chamberlain | Dinghy Park, Dell Quay Sailing Club, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay | Notification of intention to crown raise by 8m on west side sector of hedge (G1). Crown raise by 8m on north and east side sectors on 1 no. Ash tree and 1 no. Sycamore tree (G2). Reduce crown height by 3.6m and trim sides square by 1m on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5-2m on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T2).

Arundel

AB/121/18/HH | Mrs Anne-Catrin Sallaba | 35 Maltravers Street, Arundel | New velux roof window in rear elevation

AB/123/18/HH | Mr & Mrs M Bradley | Tortington House, Tortington Lane, Arundel | Erect close boarded fencing to highway boundary

Bersted

BE/124/18/HH | Mr Joseph Griffiths | 41 Chalcraft Lane, Bersted | Garage conversion and new single storey extension linking it to the house.

Bignor

SDNP/18/05800/TCA | Mr Jonathan Rodwell | Home Cottage, Back Lane, Bignor, Pulborough | Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Ash trees, 2 no. Goat Willow trees, 1 no. Cherry tree, 1 no. Pear tree, 1 no. Beech tree, 1 no. Japanese Redwood tree, 1 no. Lime Hedgerow.

Bognor Regis

BR/298/18/HH | Mr G Wood & Mrs H Austin | 3 Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis | Removal of existing conservatory & erection of side & rear single storey extension & roof alterations to form new 2nd floor with rear dormer projection.

Bosham

BO/18/02918/DOM | Mr & Mrs Vessey | 14 Fairfield Close, Bosham | Proposed conversion of loft space to habitable accommodation with associated roof alterations and 6 no. velux style roof lights. Timber verandah and associated alterations.

BO/18/02921/DOM | Mr & Mrs T Smee | Petworth Farm Barn, Taylors Lane, Bosham | Detached garage and annexe (retrospective application pursuant to planning permission BO/16/00582/DOC for amendments to the approved outbuilding).

BO/18/02934/DOM | Mrs Jane Bailey | Brook Bank, Brook Avenue, Bosham | Two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

BO/18/03024/DOM | Mr & Mrs Roger & Jacqueline Wickens | Longmore Cottage, Bosham Hoe, Bosham | Erect a garage.

Boxgrove

SDNP/18/05793/FUL | Ms Sarah Janman | Land East of Warehead Stud, Thicket Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | Retrospective planning application for the retention of existing access track and hard standing.

Chichester

CC/18/02795/TCA | Mr Andy Kerr | 1 The Harold Kidd Unit, Blomfield Drive, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3.5 m on 5 no. London Plane trees and 3 no. Common Lime trees (1621, 1623, 1626, 1627, 1629, 1633, 1634 and 1638). Remove low branches over Lloyd Road by 3 m on 5 no. London Plane trees and 2 Common Lime trees (1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1617 and 1618).

CC/18/02829/DOM | Mrs Anne Bone | 4 Kensington Road, Chichester | Erection of single storey cantilevered canopy on rear elevation of house.

CC/18/02840/REM | Mr Tom Whitehead | Phase 1C, Barnfield Drive, Chichester | Approval of reserved matters in respect of the layout and landscaping of the extension to the existing Homebase car park pursuant to outline permission CC/12/00680/OUT as subsequently varied.

CC/18/02948/FUL | Mr N Sutherland | Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street, Chichester | Change of use and alterations to the second floor to form letting bedrooms.

CC/18/02949/LBC | Mr N Sutherland | Purchases Restaurant, 31 North Street, Chichester | Change of use and alterations to the second floor to form letting bedrooms.

CC/18/03015/PA1A | Ms Sue Payne | 16 Hannah Square, Chichester | Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.3m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/18/02981/TPA | Mr George Burgess | Wits End, Scant Road, West Hambrook | Reduce height by 6-7m, widths by 4-5m (back to old wound points) and crown raise by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CH/85/00357/TPO.

Climping

CM/33/18/PL | Ms Sue Durdle | The Barn, Grevatts Lane, Climping | Replacement dwelling

Easebourne SDNP/18/05783/FUL | Cowdray Estate | Cowdray Park Golf Club, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane, Easebourne | Replacement signage at the site entrance.

SDNP/18/05784/ADV | Cowdray Estate | Cowdray Park Golf Club, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane, Easebourne | 3 no. entrance signage plaques.

East Preston

EP/166/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Terry Doyle | 100 Sea Road, East Preston | Erection of a two storey rear extension, second storey enlargement of side dormer and conversion of garage to study including demolition of existing conservatory

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/18/02961/DOM | Mr & Mrs Stirling | Ruthern, 11 Harmony Drive, Bracklesham | Demolish existing single car garage and replace with double garage and home office/annexe accommodation on first floor. Demolish rear existing conservatory and replace with single storey extension.

EWB/18/03022/DOM | Mr Graham Hoggarth | South Cottage, Longlands Road, East Wittering | Single storey side and rear extension and external alterations.

Felpham

FP/210/18/PL | Mr L Giles | 4 South Road, Felpham | Variation of condition 2 imposed under FP/196/14/HH relating to approved plans-change angle of roof pitch to allow for storage in garage.

FP/220/18/HH | Mr Martin | 38 Middleton Road, Felpham | Rear extension

FP/249/18/PL | Mr C Kleanthous | 22 North Way, Felpham | Replacement of existing bungalow with 1 No. chalet bungalow (to approved design FP/259/17/HH).

FP/251/18/HH | Mr & Mrs M Hutchinson | 39 Limmer Lane, Felpham | Detached carport and garage

FP/253/18/HH | Mr A Shaki | 20 Davenport Road, Felpham | Removal of rear conservatory & erection of rear two storey & single storey extension including extension of balcony.

FP/254/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Hubbocks | 3 The Grove, Felpham | Single storey rear extension and internal alterations

Ferring

FG/203/18/PL | Ferring Country Centre | Ferring Country Centre, Rife Way, Ferring | Variation of condition 2 imposed under FG/31/17/PL relating to approved plans (new building more central to shop & ticket office closer to activities they serve)..

Fishbourne

FB/18/02694/FUL | Mr Phil Just | The Garden Room Studio, Main Road, Fishbourne | Demolition of the existing Garden Room Studio building and replace with a residential community home development and 4 no. annexes (C2-Residential institution).

FB/18/02858/DOM | Mr John Parham | Corner Cottage, Halfrey Close, Fishbourne | Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation.

Fittleworth

SDNP/18/05049/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Warner | Hesworth Farm, Hesworth Common Lane, Fittleworth | Demolition of garden building and construction of 1 no. timber single garage with garden equipment store.

SDNP/18/05050/LIS | Mr & Mrs Warner | Hesworth Farm, Hesworth Common Lane, Fittleworth | Demolition of garden building and construction of 1 no. timber single garage with garden equipment store.

Funtington

FU/18/02887/PNO | Mr William Sadler | Land South Of Densworth Farm, Funtington Road, East Ashling | Erection of an agricultural building.

SDNP/18/05307/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Damola &; Folake Agbelusi | White Cottage, Sandy Lane, East Ashling | Two storey side extension, first floor extension and associated alterations.

Graffham

SDNP/18/05374/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Ward | Beck House, Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham | Demolition of existing glass conservatory, construction of new single storey pitched roof rear extension with a flat roof link

SDNP/18/05375/LIS | Mr & Mrs Ward | Beck House, Selham Road, South Ambersham, Graffham | Demolition of existing glass conservatory, construction of new single storey pitched roof rear extension with a flat roof link

Harting

SDNP/18/05481/TCA | Mr Jon De Jongh | The Half House, The Street, South Harting | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T2) and crown lift by up to 3.5m on eastern sector (shed side), through tip lifting and pruning of small growth under 35mm and reduce back growth on eastern side in lower canopy only (in contact with or close to shed) by up to 1m on 1 no. Holly tree (T3).

SDNP/18/05645/HOUS | Mr Mark Ward | 3 Loppers Ash, Elsted Road, South Harting | Construction of off-street parking bay and pedestrian disabled access ramp.

Heyshott

SDNP/18/05550/LDE | Mr & Mrs A Davey | Northend House, Polecats, Heyshott | Existing lawful development for retention of existing driveway, used ancillary to dwelling.

Kingston

K/40/18/PL | Mr D Gothard | Spring Tide, Gorse Avenue, East Preston | Demolition of existing dwelling & erection of 1 No. dwelling, associated landscaping & parking (resubmission following K/11/16/PL).

Kirdford

KD/18/02950/DOM i | Mr & Mrs M Stephenson | Belchambers Farm, Kirdford | Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of two storey extension with associated roof works and internal alterations.

KD/18/02951/LBC | Mr & Mrs M Stephenson | Belchambers Farm, Kirdford | Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of two storey extension with associated roof works and internal alterations.

Lavant

LV/18/02842/FUL | Seaward Properties Ltd | Maddoxwood Cottage, Lavant Road, Chichester | Erection of 10 no. dwellings with the associated car parking and landscaping and retention of Maddoxwood House. Provision of a foot path. (Variation of condition 2 of permission LV/17/02581/FUL. Change conservatories into garden rooms on Plots 2, 3 and 4 with tiled roof and lengthen the garages on Plot 9 and 10 lowering the eaves).

Linchmere

LM/18/02838/FUL | 1st Camelsdale Scout Club | First Camelsdale Scout Group, Marley Lane, Camelsdale, Linchmere | Erection of a camping hut and fire pit shelter.

LM/18/02895/DOM | Mr Victor Eckstein | 10 The Millstream, Hammer, Haslemere | Extension of existing single garage to create double garage.

LM/18/02903/DOM | Miss J Mayers | Marshlands, 34 Hammer Lane, Hammer, Linchmere | Proposed single storey extension to replace existing garage and porch.

LM/18/02904/LBC | Miss J Mayers | Marshlands, 34 Hammer Lane, Hammer, Linchmere | Proposed single storey extension to replace existing garage and porch.

Littlehampton

LU/323/18/HH | Mr R Parsons | 12 Lundy Close, Littlehampton | Cover existing pebbledashed exterior walls with Hardie Plank Cladding in sail cloth colour on front & side elevations.

LU/327/18/T | Arun District Council | Land lying to the north of Bluebell Drive opposite 6 Larkspur Close, Littlehampton | Remove branches from two previously reduced limbs, leaving established ‘knuckle’ & lateral growth in tact to 1 No Caucasian Wingnut

LU/328/18/PL | Eqbit Ltd | 90/91 South Terrace, Littlehampton | Change of use from existing leisure use (except lower ground floor which will retain leisure use) to 8 No flats to include extension to form new first floor, alterations to roof space including creation of dormer windows & installation of roof lights (amendment to LU/197/17/PL)

Lodsworth

SDNP/18/05773/TCA | Mr Mark Sherlock | The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth | Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Western Red Cedar trees (1, 3 and 4), 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (2) and 1 no. Cryptomeria tree (5).

Loxwood

LX/18/02745/DOM | Mr & Mrs Victoria Kennell | 19 Willetts Way, Loxwood | Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

LX/18/02995/FUL | Mr Roger Patterson | Woodland, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green | Provision of 16 no. car parking spaces.

Middleton

M/139/18/HH | Mr D Brown | 120 Middleton Road, Middleton on Sea | Removal of conservatory, erection of rear two storey chalet extension, two storey chalet extension over existing garage & front porch extension (Re-submission of M/16/17/HH).

M/140/18/HH | Mr & Mrs C & W Humphrey | 9 Ancton Close, Ancton, Middleton-On-Sea | Rear Single Storey Extension

M/141/18/HH | Mr & Mrs S Nicholson | 44 Sea Way, Middleton on Sea | Single storey rear addition & 2 No. new windows on ground floor west elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/18/05791/HOUS | Ms Hattie Booth | Brackendene, Carron Lane, Midhurst | Proposed two storey extension. Construction of linked single storey garage and home office to house.

SDNP/18/05801/LIS | Cowdray Estate | 142 June Lane, Midhurst | Replacement of all existing 14 no. windows and frames with new windows and frames, like for like.

Oving

O/18/02957/TPA | Sir Simon Bryant | St Andrews House, Church Lane, Oving | Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T14, TPO’d nos. T25) subject to O/76/00756/TPO.

O/18/02977/TCA | Sir Simon Bryant | St Andrews House, Church Lane, Oving | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Laurel hedge (quoted as H1), 8 no. Gutta Percha trees (quoted as T2A-H). Remove 2 no. lowest branches on 1 no. Sorbus dacica (quoted as T3). Reduce height down to 5m and reduce southern sector by 1m depth on 7 no. Laurel trees (quoted as T4A-G). Reduce down to 3m and reduce southern sector by 1m depth on 1 no. Laurel Hedge (quoted as H5). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 4 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as T6A-D), 2 no. Field Maple trees (quoted as T7A-B) and 2 no. Pittosporum trees (quoted as T9A-B) Fell 2 no. Hawthorn trees (T8 and T13) and 1 no. Fir tree (T15) -between 2 no. Yew trees. Reduce height down to 2m and widths by 1m on 3 no. Laurel hedges (H10-H12). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 4 no. Yew trees (quoted as T16A-D). Crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T17).

Pagham

P/108/18/PL | Bourne Leisure Ltd | Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane, Pagham | Erection of housekeeping building within existing maintenance yard.

P/109/18/HH | Mr & Mrs E White | 86 Harbour View Road, Pagham | Demolition of detached garage. Addition of single storey front, side and rear extensions

P/110/18/HH | Mr B Butcher | Rainbow Cottage, Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis | Replacement boundary fence.

P/111/18/HH | Mr C J Adams | 5 The Crescent, Pagham | Front dormer projection to existing 1st floor.

Petworth

SDNP/18/05257/HOUS | Mrs Patricia Brown | Cornerstone Cottage 2 Pound Place, Pound Street, Petworth | Replacement gate and fencing.

SDNP/18/05298/HOUS | Mrs Harris | Somerset Lodge, North Street, Petworth | Replacement 2no. dormer windows with rooflights and associated repair works including re-pointing.

SDNP/18/05299/LIS | Mrs Harris | Somerset Lodge, North Street, Petworth | Replacement 2no. dormer windows with rooflights and associated repair works including re-pointing.

SDNP/18/05693/LIS | Mr David Todd | The Club Room, 6 High Street, Petworth | Erection of 1 no. non-illuminated fascia signage and 1 no. non-illuminated projecting sign to the front facade.

SDNP/18/05726/TCA | Mr Lorraine Smith | Clifford House, Lombard Street, Petworth | Notification of intention to crown reduce and reshape by up to 1.5m (all round), crown lift by up to 2.25m (above ground level), remove ivy, deadwood and old stubs on 1 no. Sorbus spp. tree (T1).

SDNP/18/05809/LIS | Co-operative Group Food Limited | Co-operative, Market Square, Petworth | Internal alterations to ground and basement floors associated with reconfiguration of internal layout to facilitate store expansion.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/18/02668/DOM | Mr & Mrs Best | Little Wold, Plaistow Road, Ifold | Ground floor front and rear extension with new porch and loft conversion with dormers.

Rogate | SDNP/18/05491/HOUS | Mr A Young | Milestone Cottage, London Road, Rake, Rogate | Two storey side extension, and replacement garage. Resubmission of application 06/00519/DOM, which works have not been completed.

SDNP/18/05658/HOUS | Mrs Tatiana Franus | Beech Lodge, Bull Hill, Rogate | Erection of 1 no. greenhouse.

Rustington

R/240/18/HH | Mr Mark Parker | 53 North Lane, Rustington | Single storey rear extensions, new attached garage, loft conversion and alterations to roof

R/244/18/HH | Mr J Bennett | 81 Worthing Road, Rustington | Single storey rear extension

R/271/18/PL | Mr & Mrs M Debnam | Land adjacent to 27 Fontwell Close, Rustington | Change of use of verge to domestic garden & erection of boundary fence

R/275/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Selvasenthil | 36 The Parkway, Rustington | Demolition of existing double garage and erection of two storey side extension to include a new garage, home office, multi-purpose living area and three bedrooms

Selsey

SY/18/02741/FUL | Mr Lucan Daniell | Selsey Golf Club, Selsey Country Club Golf, Links Lane, Selsey | Erection of marquee between March 1st and October 31st each year inclusive.

SY/18/02908/DOM | Mr & Mrs Drobac | 3 Fishermans Walk, Selsey | Front extension with change of use of garage space to create habitable accommodation and additional front window. Rear conservatory and detached carport.

SY/18/02920/DOM | Mr C Green | 20 Croft Road, Selsey | Replace side garage and store with proposed garage, extension and front porch on ground floor.

Sidlesham

SI/18/02993/FUL | Mr B Humphry | 36 Chalk Lane, Sidlesham | Erection of 1no 3 bed dwelling as alternative to planning permission SI/18/00209/FUL.

Southbourne

SB/18/02941/TPA | Mr Gary Kenton | 14-15 Nelson Close, Southbourne | Reduce canopy on eastern sector by 1m (growing towards no. 14 and no. 15 Nelson Close) and crown raise by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no Oak tree (marked on plan as T1, TPO’s nos. T18) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/18/05410/HOUS | Mr N Tibbitt and Ms A Townshead | Ivy Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping | Single storey extension to the south elevation and change of loft space to habitable accommodation.

Stoughton

SDNP/18/05724/FUL | R C Langmead Ltd | Church Farm, Wildham Lane, Stoughton | Enclosure of lean-to and associated works in lawful use for B8 purposes and change of use of end bay of lean-to from agriculture to B8.

SDNP/18/05865/HOUS | Mr E FFinch-Mitchell | Manor Cottage, Brooks Nap Road, Walderton | Erection of detached garage.

Westbourne

WE/18/02955/DOM | Mr & Mrs Rollason | Monks Farmhouse, Monks Hill, Westbourne | Proposed single storey outbuilding and outside swimming pool.

Westhampnett

WH/18/03017/ADV | Miss Jitka Konecna | Madgwick Park, Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett | 2 no. non-illuminated v-shaped amounted signage boards and 2 no. flag/flag poles.

WH/18/03019/ADV | Miss Jitka Konecna | Madgwick Park, Stane Street, Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett | 2 no. non-illuminated v-shaped amounted signage boards and 2 no. flag/flag poles.

Wisborough Green

WR/18/03001/DOM | Mr & Mrs Stephen Woodcock | Daniels Newpound, Wisborough Green | Proposed garage outbuilding.

WR/18/03002/LBC | Mr & Mrs Stephen Woodcock | Daniels, Newpound, Wisborough Green | Proposed garage outbuilding.

Yapton

Y/87/18/PL | Rookery Farm (Farmyard Fidos) | Rookery Farm, Flansham Lane, Felpham | Change of use of redundant farm building & adjacent land to dog boarding kennels. |