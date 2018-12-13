Planning applications 13-20 Dec 2018: Here’s what is happening across the Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor areas

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council and Arun District Council.

Aldwick

AW/299/18/PL | Mr C Lord | 7 High Trees, Aldwick | Variation of condition 3 imposed under AW/56/98 to allow for flexible use as attached annexe ancillary to the main dwelling & year round holiday let, on self catering basis, of attached annexe for no longer than 28 days to any one renter (resubmission following AW/154/18/PL).

AW/320/18/T | Mr Jon Delieu | 20 Wyde Feld, Bognor Regis | Fell 1No. Monterey Cypress tree.

AW/338/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Oakley | 15 Willowhale Avenue, Aldwick | Front porch and garage extension

AW/340/18/T | Mr Warren Rees | 4 The Byeway, Aldwick Bay Estate, Bognor Regis | Crown reduction of 1m and Crown Thin by 15% to 1 No. Holm Oak.

AW/341/18/T | Mr John Dixon | 202 Manor Way, Aldwick Bay Estate, Bognor Regis | Crown reduction of 1.5m to 1 No. Silver Birch tree.

AW/342/18/T | The Arboricultural Consultancy Ltd | 4 A’Becket’s Avenue, Aldwick | Crown reduction of 1-2m to 1 No. Horse Chesnut tree.

Angmering

A/151/18/CLE | Frontier Estates (Mering) Ltd | Broadlees, Dapper’s Lane, Angmering | Application for a lawful development certificate following grant of planning permission A/27/16/PL for an existing development - confirmation that permission has been lawfully commenced

A/161/18/RES | Mr Chesters | Land to North of 68 Arundel Road, Angmering | Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/31/18/OUT for 2 No dwellings.

Barnham

BN/55/18/PL | Mr & Mrs McCarthy | Orchard End, Highground Lane, Barnham | Application for variation of conditions imposed on planning reference BN/30/14/PL relating to condition 2 - regularise changes to approved plan

Birdham

BI/18/03106/DOM | Mr Steve Miles | Tascor, 5 Springfield Close, Birdham | Replace conservatory with single storey extension.

BI/18/03150/DOM | Mrs C Payne | Orchard Cottage, Church Lane, Birdham | Two storey rear extension, to supersede previously permitted single storey rear extension Application Ref: 16/01269/DOM. Application also includes changes to the external appearance of the property as well as changes to the appearance of the previously permitted garage doors on Application Ref: 17/00952/DOM.

Bognor Regis

BR/297/18/T | Mr Richard Stubbs | 10 Newhall Close, Bognor Regis | Crown thin of 10% 1 No. Common Beech tree.

BR/310/18/HH | Miss J Owen | 71 Longford Road, Bognor Regis | Roof alterations to form gable end to new 2nd floor with rear dormer projection & 1 No. new window in ground floor south elevation.

Boxgrove

BX/18/02502/DOM | Mr Jim McDonald | Old Flint, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester | New detached two bay garage.

BX/18/03138/DOM | Mr & Mrs Weil | Ounces Barn, A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | A link between the Dwelling and the Equestrian Building

Bury

SDNP/18/05829/HOUS | Mr Briggs | Coachmans Cottage, Bury Common, Bury | Retrospective consent for conservatory.

SDNP/18/05965/FUL | Mrs D Sullivan | Land East Of Flint Acre Farm, Bignor Park Road, Bignor | Change use of land from agricultural to equestrian use. Erection of private stable building, associated hard standing, new 5 bar gate and access to the highway including culvert to ditch.

Chichester

CC/18/02717/DOM | Mr Martin Applewhite | The Kennels, College Lane, Chichester | New garage with first floor home office accommodation

CC/18/02819/TCA | Mr Jake Davies | Car Park, City Gates, 2 - 4 Southgate, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown raise by 4m (above ground level) and to cut back lateral branches to give 1.5m clearance west side on approx. 16 no. trees predominately Hornbean trees. Crown raise by 5-5.5m and cut back lateral branches to give 1.5m clearance north side (from adjacent building) on approx. 10 no. Hornbean trees.

CC/18/02959/DOM | Mrs M Bryer | 125 Cedar Drive, Chichester | Demolition of garage and side extension. Proposed new side and rear extensions and bow window to front elevation. Change of loftspace to habitiable accomodation including 1 no. dormer window.

CC/18/02971/TPA | Mrs Debbi Harpel | 4 - 9 Harvester Close, Chichester | Re-pollard (back to previous pollard points approx. 3m of re-growth) on 9 no. Lime trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/96/00312/TPO.

CC/18/02984/DOM | Mr Nick Wyke | 17 Wolfe Close, Chichester | Garage conversion and adjoining single-storey rear extension.

CC/18/03011/FUL | Mistletoe Properties | 11 West Street, Chichester | Completion of fire escape opening with door in north wall. New soil stack to serve new toilets.

CC/18/03012/LBC | Mistletoe Properties | 11 West Street, Chichester | Block up openings between adjacent building, remove modern accommodation stair, reinstate stair first to second floor, new partitions to form staff-room and toilet, new partitions at rear of ground floor enclosing new staircase. Completion of fire escape opening with door in north wall. New soil stack to serve new toilets.

CC/18/03068/FUL | Girlguiding Regnum District | Regnum District Guide Hall, 29 Whyke Lane, Chichester | Replacement storage garage.

CC/18/03080/LBC | Mr Cyril Perraud | 25 East Street, Chichester | Refurbishment to existing ground floor sales area and shopfront.

CC/18/03144/DOM | Mr & Mrs Higgins | Brambleshaw, The Drive, Chichester | Oak cart barn and log store

CC/18/03151/DOM | Mr. Tim Martindale | 40 Parklands Road, Chichester | Roof extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/18/03198/DOM | Mr & Mrs Hoskins | Woodcroft, Broad Road, Hambrook, Chidham | Raising the roof of the existing garage to allow for office at first floor and infill of existing Carport to the main dwelling.

Compton

SDNP/18/06052/TCA | C and JM Clements | Marshals Wick, B2146 Compton Square to The Green, Compton | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Laurel tree (T1).

Donnington

D/18/03126/FUL | Mr P Cunningham | Louene, 34 Birdham Road, Donnington | 1 no. dwelling and associated work.

D/18/03189/DOM | Mr And Mrs D Rushman | 1 Southfields Close, Donnington | Single storey rear extension

Easebourne

SDNP/18/05816/ADV | Cowdray Estate | Land South East of Park Gate Cottages, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane, Easebourne | 1 no. double sided replacement non-illuminated entrance sign.

East Preston

EP/160/18/PL | Mrs Weatherfield | 11 Beechlands Close, East Preston | Variation of condition No.3 imposed under planning reference no: EP/45/17/HH relating to the proposed materials

EP/172/18/HH | Mrs Sarah Tattersall | Beachcroft, 16A The Nookery, East Preston | Conservatory to rear

EP/174/18/HH | Mr Fred Young | 27 Myrtle Grove, East Preston | Single storey front/rear extension, single storey rear extension, single storey side extension, first floor side extension and canopy to rear

EP/175/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Tim Browne | 111 Roundstone Drive, East Preston | Demolition of existing outbuilding & sunroom and proposed part single-storey / part two-storey rear extension and new porch.

EP/177/18/HH | Mr Sage | 35 North Lane, East Preston | Part two storey part single storey side extension and first floor rear dormer

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/18/03163/DOM | Mr _ Mrs King | The Lookout, Longlands Road, East Wittering | Rear extension and dormer window. Footprint & outline previously consented under 15/03717/DOM.

EWB/18/03142/DOM | Mrs Deborah Picken | Mayfield, 58 Stocks Lane, East Wittering | Proposed single storey rear and side extension

EWB/18/03146/FUL | MTS Developments Ltd | The Elms, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham | Demolition of existing buildings. Construction of a mixed use development comprising of 1 no. 4 bedroom detached house, 2 no. 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, 2 no. A1 (retail) units with 1 no. 2 bedroom flat above, new access, landscaping and ancillary works.

Eastergate

EG/74/18/HH | Mr Watson | 3 Downview Road, Barnham | Replace existing block concrete garage with wooden ‘log cabin’ style garage

Felpham

FP/258/18/HH | Mr & Mrs M Wodehouse | 1 Crossbush Road, Felpham | Single storey rear extension.

FP/265/18/HH | Mr James Glover | 11 Broomcroft Road, Felpham | Side infill extension

Fernhurst

SDNP/18/05371/HOUS | Mr Pezier | The Old Rectory, Church Road, Fernhurst | Proposed 2m high closeboard fence (joining two existing 19th Century brick walls) along south eastern boundary.

SDNP/18/05372/LIS | Mr Pezier | The Old Rectory, Church Road, Fernhurst | Proposed 2m high closeboard fence (joining two existing 19th Century brick walls) along south eastern boundary.

Ferring

FG/206/18/T | Mr Reg Wingfield | 3 Alpha Court, Sea Lane, Ferring | Re pollard to previous pollarding points to 1 No. Common Lime tree.

Fishbourne

FB/18/02628/FUL | Mrs Lucy Wright | Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne | Proposed 100m long by 1.5m wide pathway access from entrance road to Fishbourne Centre, across playing field, crossing ditch and exiting onto Blackboy Lane. To include at Blackboy Lane covered ditch culvert, L shaped entrance with safety barrier and dropped kerb.

Ford

F/23/18/PL | Mr J Fileman | 2 & 3 Wicks Farm Cottages, Ford Lane, Ford | Single storey rear extension & internal alterations to revert property to 2 No. self-contained units.

Funtington

SDNP/18/04403/TPO | Mrs Elizabeth Whitaker | The Glebe, Church Lane, Funtington | Reduce height by 3m, reduce widths by 2m (all round) and crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5) subject to FU/98/00536/TPO.

SDNP/18/05381/HOUS | Mr Jonathan Barker | Bramleys, Southbrook Road, West Ashling, Chichester | Single storey side extension and covered walkway to garage.

SDNP/18/05953/TPO | Mr Trevor Phillips | 8 Laxton Meadow, Funtington | Fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1, TPO as T9) subject to FU/98/00536/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/18/05879/HOUS | Mr Richard Midmer | Bowers Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting | Extension to garage.

Lavant

LV/18/03123/TPA | Mrs Linda Smith | Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields, Roman Fields, Chichester | Reduce dominant limb arising at 1m on east side by 7m (to reduce weight) on 1 no. Beech tree (T105). Fell 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T112). Remove 3 no. lower branches on eastern sectors on 2 no. Scots Pine trees (T115) and (T133). All 4 no. trees are within Area,A1 subject to LV/08/00140/TPO.

Linchmere

SDNP/18/05568/FUL | Mr Nick Smith | Land South East of Upper Covers, Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere | Retrospective renovation of ancient pond to include reinstatement of weir (south of pond), temporary tracks and associated works and landscaping.

Littlehampton

LU/339/18/HH | Mr & Mrs N Steele | 1 Steele Crescent, Wick, Littlehampton | Two storey side extension and rear extension

Loxwood

LX/18/03014/PA3Q | Mr A Whiteside | Dounhurst Farm, Skiff Lane, Loxwood | Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use of Agricultural Building to Dwelling House (Class C3) with external alterations.

Lurgashall

SDNP/18/05797/HOUS | Mr James Schute | Plash Barn Farm, Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall | Internal alterations at Plash Barn Farm to provide a boot room and family room within the existing entrance hall and larger bedrooms with ensuites and alterations to fenestration on the south elevation.

SDNP/18/05798/LIS | Mr James Schute | Plash Barn Farm, Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall | Internal alterations at Plash Barn Farm to provide a boot room and family room within the existing entrance hall and larger bedrooms with ensuites and alterations to fenestration on the south elevation.

SDNP/18/05876/HOUS | Mr Nick Clarke | Blackdown House, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall | Erection of pool house in garden area to serve the existing swimming pool.

SDNP/18/05877/LIS | Mr Nick Clarke | Blackdown House, Fernden Lane, Lurgashall | Erection of pool house in garden area to serve the existing swimming pool

SDNP/18/06014/LIS | Mr & Mrs K Sheppard | Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall | Proposed internal partitioning and reinstatement of first floors.

SDNP/18/06019/CND | Courts Yard, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common, Lurgashall | Variation of condition 2 from application SDNP/15/05454/FUL; Revised location of Plot 2.

Middleton

M/144/18/HH | Mr & Mrs R Haywood | The Manor House, 1 Sea Lane, Middleton-On-Sea | Alterations to part of existing boundary wall fronting Sea Lane to raise the height.

Midhurst

SDNP/18/05812/HOUS | Mr J Almond | 16 Guillards Oak, Midhurst | Single storey rear extension with 2 no. roof lights and various alterations.

North Mundham

NM/18/03134/FUL | Mr S And Mrs B Kendall | Runcton Farm Shop, Pagham Road, North Mundham | Change of use from warehouse to cafe and addition of mezzanine level, porch and associated parking.

Oving

O/18/03137/TCA | Mr. Paul Barrett | 1 Drewitts Mews, Oving | Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Yew trees.

O/18/03165/PA1A | Ms Angela Tiley | 18 Sampsons Drive, Oving | Single storey rear conservatory (a) rear extension - 3.55m (b) maximum height - 2.95m (c) height of eaves - 2.25m.

Pagham

P/114/18/T | Mr Eric Wheeley | 95 Harbour View Road, Pagham | Fell 1 No. Pine tree.

P/115/18/HH | Mr Robert Braithwaite | 6 Barons Mead, Pagham | Front porch and bathroom extension

P/116/18/T | Mr J Wiggs | 97 Harbour View Road, Pagham | Fell 1 No. Sycamore tree. Fell 1 No. Ash tree and Crown reduction of 2m to 2 No. Sycamore tree.

Petworth

SDNP/18/05547/TCA | Mr Golden | The Hermitage, East Street, Petworth | Notification of intention to crown lift off roof of building by 1m and crown lift by up to 3m (garden side) and crown reduce by 1-2m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 2-3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T3), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T4) and 1 no. Lombardy Poplar tree (T5). Crown lift by up to 2-3m (above ground level) and crown reduce by 1 - 1.5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T6).

SDNP/18/05757/TCA | Mr Martyn Burkinshaw | Petworth House, Church Street, Petworth | Notification of intention to remove upper/vertical branch (on lowest easten limb) and reduce the same lowest eastern limb by 20-30% on 1 no. Acer seudoplantus (Sycamore tree) (1).

SDNP/18/06169/TCA | Mr Martyn Burkinshaw | Cowman’s Cottage, North Street, Petworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Thuja plicata (Western Red Cedar tree). (T2)

SDNP/18/06146/TCA | Canon Mark Gilbert | The Rectory, Rectory Lane, Petworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T1).

Rogate

SDNP/18/05891/HOUS | Mr Gerard Thatcher | Fyning Hill Cottage, A272 Garbitts Lane To Fyning Lane, Rogate | Resubmission of SDNP/17/05198/HOUS to reflect the as built revision in relation to the alleged breach reference SDNP/18/00618/BRECON - timber framed car port/store.

Rustington

R/220/18/HH | Mr P Graham | 6 Hawley Road, Rustington | Rear extension

R/243/18/HH | Mr J Power | 9 Holmes Lane, Rustington | Readvertisement due to Error in advertising. Single storey side extension

R/267/18/T | Mr Colin Harwood | Woodlands, 1 Cross Road, Rustington | Crown reduction of 5m to 2 No Lombardy Poplar tree. Crown reduction of 2m to 3 No. Silver Birch trees. Crown thin of 10% to 1 No. Whitebeam tree.

R/274/18/T | Mr Matthew Bone | Amenity Land next to 7 Hamilton Close, Rustington | Fell 1 No. Horse Chesnut tree.

R/279/18/HH | Mr K Paine | 17 Windmill Drive, Rustington | Single storey extension & alteration to existing extension.

R/280/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Van De Poll | 5 Acre Close, Rustington | Single storey extension, front porch and internal adaptations.

R/281/18/T | Mr Aaron Grey | 9 Preston Avenue, Rustington | Crown lift of 1.5m to 1 No. Stone Pine tree and 5 No. Leylandii tree.

R/282/18/HH | Ms C Beighton | 39 Sea Avenue, Rustington | Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Infill of car port to create garage.

R/285/18/T | Mr G J John | North West Verge (Rear of 10&12 Bushby Av), Off Waverley Road, Rustington | Prune up to 1m interim stem growth of basal trunk area to 1 No.Sycamore tree.

Selsey

SY/18/03034/DOM | F Anderson | 33 Chichester Way, Selsey | Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation and rear extension with associated roof works including 2 no. dormer and various alterations and additions.

SY/18/03035/DOM | Mr And Mrs Turner | 49 Gainsborough Drive, Selsey | Single storey side extension and new front porch.

SY/18/03056/DOM | Mr L Roberts | Kingswood Cottage, Lewis Road, Selsey | Proposed two storey side extension with gabled roof, single rear extension with false pitched roof and side garage with false pitched roof.

SY/18/03205/DOM | Mr & Mrs Beacham | 79 East Beach Road, Selsey | Proposed balcony to front of property

Sidlesham

SI/18/02847/FUL | Mr P Howard | South Barn, Willowdene, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham | Erection of 1no. 2 bed dwelling as alternative to planning permission SI/17/02970/FUL for Change of Use of an existing agricultural building to 1no. dwellinghouse and erection of pitched roof over flat roofed building (Use Class C3).

SI/18/02848/FUL | Mr P Howard | North Barn, Willowdene, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham | Erection of 1no 2bed dwelling - alternative to planning permission SI/17/02387/FUL for Change of Use from Agriculture to 1no 2bed dwelling and pitched roofs over flat roofed parts of building.

SI/18/02925/FUL | Mr W Hughes | Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road, Sidlesham | Proposed private stable block and associated hard standing. New access to the highway.

Singleton

SDNP/18/05897/TCA | Mr Philip Collins | Downsview, Foxhall, Charlton, Singleton | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry Tree (T1).

Southbourne

SB/18/02408/LBC | Mrs Sue Jackson | Waterside, Lumley Road, Southbourne | Repairs to front door and door frame and replacement windows on West Elevation, and replacement windows on South Elevation.

SB/18/02976/FUL | Mr & Mrs Adam Lafosse | Lumley Mill, Lumley Road, Southbourne | Proposed 1 no. dwelling and garage on foundations of the old mill.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/18/05458/HOUS | 1 Sutton Hollow, The Street, Sutton | Detached traditional outbuilding to be used for ancillary domestic purposes.

SDNP/18/05772/TPO | Mr John Parker | Beckhall, The Street, Sutton, Pulborough | Fell 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T1) subject to SN/09/00159/TPO.

SDNP/18/06050/TCA | Mr Jonathan Rodwell | Forge House, The Street, Sutton | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (1).

West Itchenor

WI/18/02953/FUL | Mr & Mrs Grubb | West Winds, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Replacement 1 no. dwelling.

WI/18/02979/DOM | Mr & Mrs Marsden | The Sheiling, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Single and two storey extension and alterations.

West Lavington

SDNP/18/05741/HOUS | Mr Frank Hill | Hill View, Cocking Causeway, Cocking | External and internal alterations to car port and garage.

West Wittering

WW/18/03149/DOM | Mr G Leaver & Mrs J Barnard | 21 Cakeham Way, West Wittering | Demolition of existing flat roof extension and garage and replacement single storey extension (renewal of planning permission WW/15/03324/DOM and associated amendments WW/17/00849/FUL)

Yapton

Y/78/18/HH | Mrs Lindsay Barton | Florabunda, Bilsham Road, Yapton | Vehicular access

Y/95/18/T | Mr Philip Kinnersley | Tall Trees, Church Road, Yapton | Fell 13 No. Lawsons Cypress trees.