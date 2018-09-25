Plan to lift age restriction on town centre property

An application to remove an age restriction from a town centre building has been proposed.

The application for the site in Clarence Road was accepted by Arun District Council in May and a public comments will close on October 18.

Put forward by Dependable Home Ltd, the plans request the planning obligation to be removed. The restriction, which was originally added in the late 1980's when the building was developed, only allows persons who are of pensionable age to live on the first floor of the building.

One supporting letter from a resident read: "I would be very pleased to have the age-restriction removed. Not only would this increase the value of my flat but it would be easier to sell it."

Another said: "With the retirement age on the increase, it is getting difficult to re-sell properties of this kind."

Bognor Regis Town Council also issued a 'no objection' to the plans and, when consulted, West Sussex County Council said the local highways authority did not consider the proposed development would have 'severe' impact on the operation of the Highway network and was not contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework.

See application reference (BR/130/18/PO)

