Pink Pub bike ride in memory of Bognor's Danny Johnson

Friends of Danny Johnston and fellow charity supporters are set to take on bike ride in his memory from Bognor to Normandy.

The Pink Pub bike ride in June will see riders dressed in Home Guard outfits cycle on vintage bikes from the town’s The Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge in Normandy, France, for All Call Signs, a veteran’s support group.

Rider Jack Keywood said the group had felt strongly about the choice of charity for this year’s bike ride, which will see the riders arrive in Normandy on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

He said: “Quite a few of the riders were best friends with Danny Johnston, this is why it’s so close to our hearts.

“All Call Signs are just doing such an amazing job, they’re literally saving lives.”

All Call Signs is a peer support network that aims to help veterans, service personnel and their families who are living with the effects of service related mental health issues.

The group works to raise awareness of mental health challenges and missing ex-military personnel and offers a 24/7 chat service so people can get in touch with someone who understands what they are going through at the touch of a button.

Proceeds from the sponsored challenge will be split 90:10 between All Call Signs and Last Night a DJ Saved My Life, a charity to help children in crisis through the electronic music industry.

Jack said he thought the charity’s name was particularly apt given Danny was known as DJ and funds raised from the bike ride would go towards wells in Africa named after Danny in his honour.

A Justgiving page to get behind the team has already had hundreds of pounds in donations.

It added: “We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support. Every donation makes a huge difference in helping the brave people who served their country and risked their lives for us.”

Bike sponsorships are being offered to businesses to print their logo on the side of a bike and have a thank you on social media for £250. Individual donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/Pink-Pub-To-Pegasus-Bridge