PICTURES: The Santa Express and carols in Hotham Park

The weekend saw The Santa Express steam back into Hotham Park.

Running for three Saturdays, December 2, 9 and 16, rides cost £5 for a trip to see Father Christmas and get a gift, teas and coffees are being sold for donations which will go to Chestnut Tree Hospice.

Last Sunday also saw the Park host the big man in red for Carols in the Park organised by Hotham Park Heritage Trust.

Running from 3pm the event, sponsored by Butlins, saw seasonal stalls, a grotto and even a chance to try Nordic walking.

From 6pm carol singing at the bandstand was led by the Bognor Regis Salvation Army Band and the Bognor RAFA choir.

Neil Cooper caught the action from the latter.

Launch of Christmas Express at Hotham Park, Bognor, miniature railway. Josh Morgan. Pic Steve Robards SR1729330 SUS-170412-115512001

All the day’s funds go back into improving the park, find out more about the trust by visiting hothamparkheritagetrust.co.uk

Launch of Christmas Express at Hotham Park, Bognor, miniature railway. Josh Morgan. Pic Steve Robards SR1729312 SUS-170412-115500001

