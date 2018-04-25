PICTURES: Team ‘thrilled’ by Seaside Rox event success

‘We were so happy to see everyone enjoying the music, food, activities and the sun’, that is the update from the Seaside ROX team as they said a ‘huge thank you’ to everyone who attended, and supported, Saturday’s event.

In a statement, they said: “As a team it had been a long eight months of planning and hard work and we were thrilled to see it all pay off.

“This is a great event for an amazing charity and we are proud that we were a part of it.”

The third year University of Chichester event management students said their hope was to create a day which put ‘ROX back to the heart of Bognor Regis’ and that would ‘enhance the image of our beautiful seaside town’.

Among the attendees was town mayor Phil Woodhall, he said: “It was a really good day, I was very impressed. Later in the day it was heaving and there was a brilliant atmosphere.

“To hear it was only five students behind it was even more impressive.”

The event, which hosted a variety of music and activities at Hotham Park, raised funds for the Rox charity.