PICTURES: New Year’s Day Dip in Witterings 2018

Around 1,500 spectators braved the cold weather to witness this year’s New Year’s Day Big Dip.

In total 98 people took part – including a penguin, Donald Trump, a cricketer, fried egg and a Jedi – in the event on East Wittering beach, organised by the 1st Birdham and Witterings Scout Groups.

New Year's Day Big Dip 2018 at East Wittering. All pictures by Ash Black Photography

Ray Nye, group scout leader, said: “This year once again exceeded our expectations in the number of entrants, taking into account of the weather and sea conditions.

“The entrants proceeded into the sea after a staggered start for safety reasons.”

It follows the scouts’ Santa Sleigh around Birdham, Bracklesham Bay and the Witterings before Christmas, which raised money for the scouts (who hope to build a new headquarters), with donations also made to other youth charities.

The total raised at the dip will be donated to the Daisy Wiggington Fund.

Last Christmas Daisy, aged three, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Thankfully treatment was positive, according to Mr Nye, and she is now on daily oral chemotherapy and her ‘prognosis is really positive’ while Daisy has been ‘amazingly strong and brave’.

Mr Nye added: “Our thanks must go to the Shore Pub for use of their premises, Calamity’s for the Catering, F.A.Holland and Son for the donation of prizes, Hawkins and Smith for extra signage for the event, Griffin Designs, KN Sound and Celebration and The Fishermans Hut for his Free Electricity Supply and not forgetting Wittering Fire Service in the water, The Coastguards along with St John’s keeping everybody safe, and of course the general public which made the event the success it was.”

