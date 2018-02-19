PICTURES: KFC chicken shortage hailed as ‘worst news for years’

The widespread closure of KFC branches across Sussex because of a chicken shortage has certainly ruffled the feathers of many of our readers.

Upon hearing the news that just one KFC remains open in West Sussex many people flocked to our social media pages to make their views heard.

A limited menu is being served in the Bognor branch

Writing on our Facebook page, Phil Ball described it as the ‘end of the world’.

Karl Tandy said: “This is by far the worst news I’ve had for years.”

Bognor’s KFC is the only branch of the Colonel’s empire that remains open in the whole county, but is having to serve a limited menu.

However not everyone was upset at the closures, with Karen Parker hailing it as ‘great news for chickens’.

According to the KFC website, the Colonel is 'working on it'

Sam Perry said: “All the more reason to go on a diet lol.”

KFC fans may also be interested to hear that the Colonel plans to open a new branch in Fontwell.