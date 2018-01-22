PICTURES: Bognor’s ‘transformed’ railway station

‘A fantastic step forward’ that is how the leader of West Sussex County Council has described the results of a £2.5m investment in the town’s railway station.

Louise Goldsmith also said it was: “Another piece in the jigsaw of years of hard work on developing Bognor as a place which nurtures innovation and supports businesses and creativity.”

The refurbished heritage barrier

Her comments follow Friday’s celebration event to mark the project’s completion.

Speaking at the celebration, Angie Doll, Southern and Gatwick Express passenger services director, said: “We’re modernising the railway with new trains, infrastructure and working practices to give passengers better journeys and the regeneration of Bognor Regis railway station is an important part of that work.

“Together with our industry partners, the council and Railway Heritage, I think we have absolutely transformed Bognor Regis to give passengers a more pleasant journey.”

Lucinda Valentine, Network Rail scheme sponsor, added: “The work at Bognor station is a shining example of the rail industry working in partnership with other organisations to deliver a better, more modern railway for passengers while having also protecting railway heritage.”

The concourse

A breakdown of the work completed:

A regenerated square outside and refurbished canopy;

Improvements to the Grade II listed building, including windows, new concourse floor and brickwork;

A new ticket office, designed to match the old station’s bookshop;

The waiting room

A new café, taxi office and newsagents;

A new waiting room (a first in many years for the station);

A refurbished toilet;

New customer information screens and signs to improve the flow of passengers and reduce congestion;

Better station lighting and upgraded CCTV for improved security;

A heritage-refurbished barrier between concourse and platforms;

A new platform information and dispatch point;

New business areas, which will be leased by West Sussex County Council for use as a creative digital hub with an ultra-fast internet connection for start-up businesses and freelancers;

A former flat, refurbished for use by the Station Manager for office space and meetings.

