PICTURES: Bognor Regis junior parkrun

Bognor Regis junior parkrun celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, January 28, with a bracing run and a slice of cake.

Junior parkrun volunteer Juliet Stallard said: “It was an amazing morning, with some very proud faces all round – kids and adults.

“Today, we had eight first-time runners, plus lots of cake and lots of volunteers.”

The organisers took the opportunity to thank sponsors the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, Bridle Opticians, Cathedral Wealth Management, Bognor Regis Lions, South Coast Sports, Boulevard Beauty and the Community Initiative Fund.

Special thanks went to event director Karen Vilday and parkrun ambassador Mike Houston.

