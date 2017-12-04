PICTURES: Arundel by Candlelight returns

Arundel Candlelight returned for another fantastic year, with hundreds gathering in the historic town on Saturday.
The day featured performances from local choirs, lighting of the Christmas tree, face painting, vintage fairground and much more.
