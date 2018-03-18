PICTURE SPECIAL: Bognor are snow strong to beat Ventnor

Bognor battered Ventnor 76-0 in their latest Hampshire League first-division outing - despite having more than just the opposition to contend with.

With snow falling stradily for much of the afternoon at Hampshire Avenue, the men in purple and green didn't let the conditions put their off their mission of racking up another big home win.

Bognor get the better of Ventnor - and the conditions / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Our pictures, by Kate Shemilt, show how the snow fell as Ventnor fell to the big defeat.

The victory keeps Bognor well clear in second place in the league, although leaders United Services in turn have a big gap between themselves and Bognor.

Get all the local rugby in the Bognor Observer every Thursday