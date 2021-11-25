Your chance to get a signed copy of this Bognor Regis author’s book

A Bognor Regis author is set to sign copies of his debut book at a meet and greet on Small Business Saturday (December 4).

Gary Peters, author of Glasgow Beens and the Time Traveller will be in Heygates Bookshop from 11am, ready to meet potential readers and sign copies of his book.

Mr Peters said he was inspired to write Glasgow Beens and the Time Traveller after reading Andy Stanton’s Mr Gum books to his children and reviewing an abandoned account of his life.

Local author Gary Peters

“I don’t want to give too much away, but the book is definitely full of both life and shade, not to mention the ability to eat pickles and drink vodka. But overall, it has a story that I very much hope people will be able to relate to on a personal level.”

Mr Peters, who came to writing with a background in teaching English as a foreign language and palliative care nursing, added: “I am also particularly proud of the illustrations in the book, that were done for me by my wonderful Helen.”

For Heygates Bookshop owner Jason Passingham, the event is about shining a spotlight on Bognor’s literary talent, and giving customers an experience ‘they can’t get online.’