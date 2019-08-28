Wreath-laying ceremony commemorates wartime attack on Ford Airfield, taking the lives of 23 men

Littlehampton branch of the Royal Air Forces Association has marked the 79th anniversary of the wartime attack on Ford Airfield with a wreath laying ceremony.

The annual Battle of Britain service was held at the official memorial, in the churchyard at St Mary the Virgin Church in Climping.

The attack on Royal Naval Air Station Ford, also known as HMS Peregrine, on August 18, 1940, took the lives of 23 men. Ten of them are buried at Climping and 13 are buried elsewhere but all are named on the memorial, which was placed by the captain, officers and men of the air station in their memory.

The Rev Derek Goddard led the ceremony and the address was given by branch president Bill Kelsey.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of RAFA, Arun District Council, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis town councils, and Climping Parish Council.

Standards from the Bognor Regis and Worthing RAF Association branches were present, along with those of Worthing Royal British Legion and the Royal Naval Association.

