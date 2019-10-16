Worthing-based charity that gives free legal aid to domestic abuse victims set to hold fundraiser

A charity in Worthing that gives legal aid to people experiencing domestic abuse is holding a winter ball to raise funds for its work.

Based in Chapel Road, Worthing, The Daisy Chain Project was founded in 2017 by lawyer Jade-Shannon Patrick with the help of her friend Hayley Stoner.

On Friday, November 15, from 7pm, they are hosting the event at The Grand Hotel in Brighton to raise funds for the project and awareness for domestic abuse.

A team of 30 volunteer lawyers and barristers work with the charity to help give advice on a range of legal issues, including divorce, child contact with the abusive parent and victims getting non-molestation orders for their former partners.

In June, the project received a £50,000 grant from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

Tickets cost £70, email info@thedaisychainproject.com to get involved.