WI receives nearly 300 postcards after centenary appeal

Westergate WI has received nearly 300 postcards from other WIs across the country to celebrate the centenary of the Sussex West Federation of the Women’s Institutes

Deirdre Berry, from Westergate WI, came up with the idea to ask other WIs 100 miles away to send postcards from their village town or city to celebrate the Sussex West Federation’s centenary, and members had initially hoped to receive 100 postcards.

Sussex West Federation chairman Yvonne Price presenting Deirdre (right) with a bouquet from the Westergate WI members

The postcards are currently on display at Westergate WI meetings, which take place on the second Tuesday of the month at 2pm at the Methodist Church Hall in Westergate.

Members then plan to send the postcards to the Sussex West Federation headquarters in Chichester for other WIs to view.

Upcoming road closures in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and beyond

Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

Sussex poppy fields photographed in reader’s stunning snaps