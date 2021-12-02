Wetherspoons vegan Christmas burger ‘not suitable for vegans’

Staff have put up a customer notice at the pub in Havelock Road, Hastings town centre, saying: “The Big Cheese burger on our Christmas menu is not suitable for vegans, even when ordered with the Beyond Meat plant-based patty. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The Big Cheese burger contains brie slices, topped with two halloumi fries, and comes with a blue cheese dip and chips. It is available with a 6oz beef patty, a breaded vegetable patty, fried buttermilk chicken, or a grilled chicken breast for £7.80 with a soft drink, or £9.10 with an alcoholic drink. The Beyond Meat plant-based patty option costs £1 more and is labelled as suitable for vegans on the printed table mat festive meals menu - even though the burger contains cheese.

The customer notice explaining the mistake was sent to all Wetherspoons pubs to print and display - including The Picture Playhouse in Bexhill, and The George Hotel in Hailsham.

