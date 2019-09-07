West Sussex residents left without water following burst pipe

A burst pipe has left some West Sussex residents without water or with low pressure following a burst pipe today (Saturday September 7).

A water main in Toddington Lane, Wick, burst earlier today and has left some resident short of water.

The company has said it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologised for the issue which is affecting people living in BN16 and BN17 postcodes.

A spokesman for Southern Water said on Twitter this afternoon: "Repair works to the water main at Toddington Lane, Wick, are progressing well and the network is starting to re-charge. It's hoped customers' supply & water pressure will return to normal in the next few hours. Again, we apologise for the inconvenience this burst has caused."