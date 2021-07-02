Wellbeing Walk: Bognor charity fundraiser kicks off 100th anniversary events

Over 50 participants, including 12 blind and sight impaired who were supported by a team of sighted guides, enjoyed a five-mile trail following tracks, paths and some cross-country areas of the Angmering Park Private Estate, which is not normally open to the public.

Alyssa, aged ten, from Bognor Regis, was one of those who took part, along with her mum Rachel, raising a total of £270.

She walked in memory of her great-grandad and even challenged her mum to see who could raise the most money.

Alyssa and her mum Rachel after completing the Wellbeing Walk

Alyssa said: “I first saw the Wellbeing Walk in the Sussex Views Magazine and my mum told me that 4Sight Vision Support supported my great-grandad Reg before I was born.

“My Nanna (Grandad Reg’s daughter) told me how the charity was always very helpful to him.

“I asked if I could do the walk and I hoped to raise lots of money so they can keep on helping people, like they did for my great-grandad.”

While the event has taken place before, this was the first year it had a wellbeing theme, with mindfulness practice, a wind chime sensory space, and all around the route messages encouraging people to ‘take notice’ of their surroundings, smell, sounds and so on, rounded off with tai chi taster sessions at the end.

Those that had participated before commented on how much they appreciated these additions and the new route with its stunning views, and many walkers were excited to take part in their first in-person event for a long time, a feeling that was also shared by volunteers, staff and trustees in attendance.

Nik Demetriades, chief executive at 4Sight Vision Support, said: “Our Wellbeing Walk was a total success: lovely weather, a beautiful setting and a real sense of good will and bonhomie from start to finish.

“As well as exceeding the fundraising target, another real pleasure on the day for me was to witness the coming together of people of all ages and all abilities to celebrate the charity’s 100th anniversary.”

The Bognor charity, which provides free advice and support to blind and sight impaired residents throughout West Sussex, has experienced an incredibly challenging year.

It was recently honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, including an additional ‘Special Recognition – Covid 19’ commendation, awarded to those who provided impactful support to the community in response to the pandemic.

4Sight Vision Support thanked Nigel Clutton and the Angmering Park Estate for allowing the Wellbeing Walk, as well as its sponsors for donations of refreshments and raffle prizes, including: Bubbles Bargain World, Co-op Bognor Regis, Fleur de Lis, Forever Grazing, Morrisons Bognor Regis, Passmore Glass and Southdowns Water.