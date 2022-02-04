Weald and Downland Living Museum worker completes plough challenge using traditional farming methods

Chichester-based Andy is the working animals supervisor at the museum and completed the challenge on January 26, having spent over 100 hours in total ploughing since the start of the month alongside the museum’s three Percheron horses, Ollie, Leon and Kash.

Andy set the ambitious goal of ploughing 12 acres of land in 12 days and managed to finish just short of his target, completing the challenge in 15 days after overcoming a setback that meant repair work was required to the plough.

Andy Robinson with the Weald and Downland Living Museum's three Percheron horses, Ollie, Leon and Kash. Photo by Sam Stephenson

Andy said: “It’s been a tough challenge and I’m glad it’s done, but I also feel like something is missing now it’s over.

“I am very proud of the horses for getting me there, they are an incredible team.”

Andy embarked on the impressive challenge to help connect with farming methods of the past and enable him to bring this to life for the museum’s visitors by creating a unique visual experience.

He ploughed for an average of eight hours a day for five days a week with two days off in-between, enduring all weather conditions to complete the challenge.

Andy said: “It was an all-consuming challenge but the overwhelming support from the public spurred me on to keep going and made it feel so worthwhile.

“I also couldn’t have achieved any of this without the horses.

“The working breed thrives on physical work such as traditional farming activities to keep them fit, strong and healthy and I loved seeing them just take the challenge in their stride and excel.”

Home to The Repair Shop, the museum invites visitors to experience a unique glimpse into our rural history, with the chance to explore historic buildings and gardens, discover traditional farm animals as well as interactive demonstrations and displays.

The award-winning museum also aims to follow a traditional farming calendar as much as possible and uses traditional farming methods and techniques to bring to life how rural communities used to work and live.

Andy and the horses are now taking a well-deserved rest before the fields are sown with heritage wheat, hay crop and cover crops, which give back to and feed the land.

To delve more into farming methods of the past and learn about crop rotation and how the soil was kept healthy for growing vegetables and herbs, the ,useum will host a Historic Life Weekend, Reaping The Benefits of The Soil, Sustainability and Seasons on May 7-8.