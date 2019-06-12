Watch actor James Nesbitt and residents break into song at Tangmere dementia hub

Guests at a dementia hub in Tangmere were treated to a surprise visit by star James Nesbitt and other actors yesterday.

The performers, who have been starring in This Is My Family at Chichester Festival Theatre, joined in a show tune singing session – belting out classics from Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music – during their trip to Dementia Support’s hub Sage House.

James Nesbitt with resident Harry Jarvis

Mr Nesbitt, who lost his mother May to Alzheimer’s disease in 2012, enjoyed chatting to people who use the carers respite service at Sage House.

He was joined by actors Clare Burt, Kirsty MacLaren, Rachel Lumberg and Scott Folan.

Sally Tabbner, chief executive of Dementia Support, said: “We are truly thankful to the cast of This Is My Family for taking the time to visit us.

"It was a truly lovely experience for our customers, and a pleasure for the team to see the stars engaging with our Sage House family.

The acting cast at the hub in Tangmere

"The singing was just beautiful – especially the rendition of Oklahoma!

“Everyone had a great afternoon and we are always proud to show off our avant-garde dementia services and the unique work we do here at Sage House.”

The actors also posed for photographs on the charity’s Pink Wayfinder Sofa, which may look familiar to people as the sofa recently went on tour around local towns with the team to offer support and advice about dementia.

The touring sofa is part of Dementia Support’s £1million fundraising Wayfinder Appeal launch; where the charity is aiming to expand its services and reach more families living with dementia in the local community.

Wayfinders are individuals who provide vital personalised guidance for people living with dementia and their families to “find their way” through the dementia journey, and by raising £1 million the charity can expand what it does to reach more and local people.

