Warburtons distribution site will bring new jobs to Bognor

The 35,000 sq foot site, which also includes a warehouse, will open on August 10 and will operate 24/7, delivering 170,000 products to stores across the country, 364 days a year.

To support the operation, Warburtons are looking for 36 roles to help it develop a team of 108. Alongside various warehouse worker positions, the baking company is also hiring across a number of driver positions- including non-LGV development drivers, LGV C and LGV CE drviers.

The new depot will be the second distribution site to open as part of a £56 million national investment plan designed to help Warburtons continue to provide goods up and down the country.

The programme, which is set to create 150 new jobs nationwide, will see other sites developed at Banbury and Widnes, while sites at Newton Abbot, Port Talbot, Blackpool and Bristol will enjoy considerable expansions.