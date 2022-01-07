Wanted man could be in Bognor Regis

Bytheway, 46, is on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.

Police would also like to speak to him in relation to drug-related offences and a burglary.

Although he has links to Devon, he is believed to be in the Bognor Regis area.

Tony Bytheway, 46

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police online or by calling 101.