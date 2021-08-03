Virtual meetings should continue says Bognor Regis Town Council

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) has urged the government to make remote meetings a permanent option for parish and town councils following the enforcement during the pandemic.

Bognor Regis Town Council held its meetings via Zoom and also published them to Facebook until the government said councils had to go back to face to face meetings.

At a town council policy and resources meeting on Monday, Cllr Wayne Smith (Ind, Hotham) said meeting remotely had been successful and more members of the public had listened in than when meetings were held in the Town Hall.

Bognor Regis Town Hall was the pre pandemic venue for town council meetings

Cllr Adam Cunard (Ind, Hatherleigh) said there were still members unable to attend meetings due to their health.

Although he supported the move, he felt discussions were more ‘robust’ when they were face to face and so favoured a hybrid model where sub committees met virtually.

Chairman Matt Stanley (LibDem, Marine) said virtual meetings were ‘extremely effective’ with ‘hundreds if not thousands of views on Facebook.

“The ability to engage with members of the community has been far greater,” he said.