'Unique' independent shop set to open in Bognor Regis

An independent gift shop which will have 'a bit of everything for everyone' is set to open in Bognor tomorrow (Saturday).

Snooks Gift Boutique will open it's doors for the first time at the Arcade, Unit 7, where 'unique and exquisite gifts for all occasions' will be sold.

Managing director Amanda Waller, 39, who has owned nail salon Posh Paws Nails & Beauty in her home town Aldwick for seven of her 20 years in the industry, said she is confident that her new shop 'will be somewhere that is going to be talked about'.

She added: "I can't tell you how excited I am to bring something new to our high street.

"Being able to move across with my current business here in Bognor, I've grown to love it with the tourism in the summer. It's lovely.

"The high street has suffered and been stuck for quite a long time but there have been a few businesses in the last year or so open, and there have been new restaurants come in as well. It feels like a bit of a turning point."

Amanda said her new shop will be 'completely different' and 'bring a different market in'.

"What I am bringing in will be quite an upmarket place," she said.

"There will be a large range of things that people won't have to go too far out to get. There will be old fashioned children's toys that I've never seen in Bognor. There will be a bit of everything for everyone.

"It's just me running the business but there will be a team of new staff going in. There will be three part timers sharing the hours."

When asked if any jobs would be offered at the shop in the future, Amanda continued: "I wouldn't say no but we've got everything covered at the minute."

Amanda, who was born in Chichester, said she owned a nail salon in the city for four and a half years.

She said: "I live in Bognor now and did work from home initially until I built my client base up.

"Three years ago, I introduced a line of handbags, accessories and scarves to see how it goes. It went really well and it's been a good experience.

"I've eventually grown more interested in that industry and thought I would open up a shop independently."

In a post on social media, Bognor BID said it is 'so excited' to see a new shop open in the Arcade.

The shop will open for the first time tomorrow from 10am until 5pm.