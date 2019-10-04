Two rescued tawny owls given new home in Chichester

Two tawny owls, rescued by Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, have been given a new home in Chichester.

Tinwood Estate, in Tinwood Lane, has welcomed the owls 'who will make the vineyard their home'.

The owls were rescued by Sidlesham-based Brent Lodge before being moved to a 'purpose-built home'.

The owls were rescued by Sidlesham-based Brent Lodge before being moved to a 'purpose-built home'.

A spokesperson for Tinwood Estate said: "After one of the owner's volunteered at the hospital earlier this year Tinwood offered to provide a home for Brent Lodge's rescued animals to recuperate.

"Over the coming weeks the owls will continue to recover at the vineyard before being re-introduced into the wild later this Autumn. It is expected that they will make the woods surrounding the vines their permanent home."

The owls, a male and a female, are juveniles aged around six months old.

"They were spotted by dog walkers who noticed that they had fallen from a nest on a footpath near Chichester and were in need of help," the spokesperson added.

"The walkers contacted Brent Lodge, who rescued the birds.

"The owls have been named Tinnie and Woodie by Tinwood guests. It is hoped that other rescued wildlife can also be re-homed at the vineyard with plans to include hedgehog houses around the vineyard's lodges in the coming months."

Brent Lodge provides treatment, care and rehabilitation to UK wildlife casualties and orphans from West Sussex and East Hampshire, with the aim to get them fit and healthy for release back into the wild. The team treat 3,500 wildlife patients each year.

Jody Tukker, Tinwood's Owner, said: "After volunteering at Brent Lodge earlier this year I was able to see first-hand how important it is for the animals to re-adjust to their natural environment before they are released.

"We are delighted to be able to offer these beautiful birds a peaceful short-term home until they are well enough to return to the wild."

Have you read?: Tory County council leader Louise Goldsmith resigns



Weald and Downland Museum unveils Newdigate Bakehouse and Eastwick Park Dairy



Downtown Abbey star attends launch of Weald and Downland Living Museum's Golden Future Campaign