Two men die in light aircraft crash near Goodwood airfield
Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed near Goodwood this afternoon (Wednesday, June 30).
Sussex Police said they were a 65-year-old from Bulls Cross and 58-year-old from Gosport.
They both died when a light aircraft crashed just north of Goodwood Airfield at about 4.38pm.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are providing support to their families at this difficult time.
“The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and we have no further information.”
Emergency services – including police, the air ambulance and West Sussex Fire – were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm.
West Sussex Fire sent a crew from Chichester and the Technical Rescue Unit.
Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.