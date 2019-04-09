Try sailing and windsurfing for free in West Sussex

The annual ‘Push The Boat Out’ event is taking place in May, offering people the chance to try sailing or windsurfing for free or low cost across six venues in West Sussex.

The six venues hosting the open days and taster sessions include Lancing Sailing Club, Crawley Mariners Yacht Club, Felpham Sailing Club, Pagham Yacht Club, Sail Boat Project CIC, and Bognor Regis Yacht Club.

RYA programmes manager, Michelle Gent said: “We are delighted that for the second year running Push the Boat Out will be returning for the whole of May.

“Open days are a fantastic day out for the whole family and a brilliant opportunity to have a go at some on-the-water activity.

“Many venues will also be organising tea, cake and barbecues so it’s a real opportunity to appreciate the club hospitality and get stuck in.

“Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned sailor looking for a way back in, there will be something for everyone - find out what’s going on in your local area and get involved.”

The national participation campaign run by the RYA aims to make the water more accessible, whatever your age, background or ability - getting more people sailing, windsurfing, having fun and getting active outdoors.

All kit and safety equipment is provided so just bring a pair of old trainers you don’t mind getting wet. Refreshments will be also be available at many venues, with a host of shore-side activities and entertainment to enjoy too.

Last year, more than 39,000 people across the UK attended a PTBO open day, inspiring thousands of new sailors to join their local club.

Find the dates and full details of your nearest event at www.rya.org.uk/ptbo and get on board for a new adventure.