Tributes paid to Snowy, one of Littlehampton's top fundraisers, following her death

Tributes have been paid to Snowy, one of the top collectors for the Littlehampton Poppy Appeal, following her death.

The funeral of Daphne Snowden, known to many as Snowy, took place at Worthing Crematorium yesterday afternoon.

Daphne Snowden has passed away

A familiar sight at Sainsbury's in High Street, Littlehampton, she lived in the Fire Fighters Charity Home in the town centre and raised at least £140,000 for charity over more than 60 years.

Among those charities was The Fire Fighters Charity - and as a mark of respect, a fire engine was driven to her funeral. Also in attendance were figures from the Littlehampton Poppy Appeal, the lifeboat service and the mayor of Littlehampton Tracey Baker.

Derek Moore, Littlehampton Poppy Appeal organiser, paid tribute to Snowy. He described her as 'a real character' and an 'avid fundraiser'.

He said: "As far as I'm concerned, she was an asset to Littlehampton. She absolutely loved what she did for the people of Littlehampton.

"As fundraisers for the Poppy Appeal, we are definitely going to miss her. Her little corner in Sainsbury's is going to be difficult to fill."

Snowy started as a volunteer Poppy Appeal collector aged 11, outside the post office in Streatham, South London, with her aunt.

In her twenties, she spread her fundraising around the world, collecting donations for good causes in Australia and New Zealand.

When Snowy was confined to a wheelchair aged 38, she did not let it stop her. And after her husband Leonard Snowden died, Snowy moved to Littlehampton 21 years ago and took up fundraising here in earnest.

In January, she received a British Empire Medal for her services to fundraising in the Millennium Chamber at Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton.

Snowy passed away a week before a garden party at Buckingham Palace for recipients of the British Empire Medal.

Speaking after being presented with her medal, Snowy said: "I have been proud as a peacock - that is my family crest - and I am terribly proud to be given this award, and I thank you all very much indeed.

"I shall wear it with great pride, because it does represent the kindness of a lot of people we have here in Littlehampton, where I am very proud to live."