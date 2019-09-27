Tributes paid to dad who died after incident on Bognor street - 'He was lovely, kind and would do anything for anybody'

"He was just starting to get himself back together and his life sorted. He was doing really well and then this happened."

Those were the words of the half-sister of Bognor dad Daniel Weyman, who died in hospital following an incident in Belmont Street just before 1.50am on Sunday.

Two fundraisers have been set up in the days that followed Daniel's death one to raise funds for his daughter Ruby and one to help cover the funeral costs.

Sussex Police has since launched a murder investigation. A man and woman — who were arrested on Sunday — have been released on police bail, until October 20, while enquiries continue.

Mum-of-three Joanne Weyman, from Hannaker, near Chichester, said Daniel, 32, was the kind of man who would 'do anything for anybody and would never ask for anything in return'.

She said: "He was lovely, kind and he would do anything for anybody.

"He had his troubles. He was staying at a homeless shelter at Belmont which is through Stonepilllow. Over the last year or so, we hadn't seen as much of each other as we normally did.

Flowers were been laid in Belmont Street on Monday. Photo: Kate Shemilt

"He would give advice to others but not take his own. He was charity based. He wanted to do a counselling degree to work with the homeless to talk to other people about the similar sorts of things he had been through himself. His ambition was to become a counsellor to help other people and to make his daughter proud of him."

Daniel leaves behind his six-year-old daughter Ruby Person, who Joanne said is 'aware but doesn't really understand it'.

She added: "It's been very hard for us all. Daniel and I are two of nine half-brothers and sisters with the same father but different mums.

"We were close as brother and sister, and some of his other brothers were close to him. It's been a very difficult time."

Joanne said: "The fundraising target for the funeral has been set as £4,500 and the target for his daughter is £10,000 to go into a trust fund account which will be in his mum's guardianship. Ruby will be access it when she is 21.

"We don't know the funeral date yet because they can't release the body until the investigation is over."

The funeral fundraising page was set up by a family friend, on behalf of Daniel's mum, Debbie Goodwin.

A post on the page read: "It is a sad truth that parents to do expect their children to predecease them, and the whole trauma and Dan's death has affected his family very deeply indeed.

"Although the police liaison officer has been very kind and helpful, Dan's folks are still short of the essential funds — they are heart broken in any case and having to source the funds to help pay for Dan's funeral has further increased their emotional distress."

On the fundraising page for Ruby, Joanne wrote: "[Daniel's death has left] a six-year-old with out a dad. He adored his daughter. He hasn't always been an angel or perfect but who is?

"He was trying to sort himself out and was looking forward to seeing Ruby at Christmas.

"I would like to do this one last thing and raise some money to make sure his girl is okay."

