Tribute to landlady: ‘A legend of Bognor’

Tributes are being paid to a former landlady of a Bognor Regis pub.

Patsy Parker ran The Unicorn in High Street with her husband Richard Parker between 1994 and 2003 when the pair moved to run a pub in Portsmouth.

She then moved back to Bognor, where she spent the final ten years of her life.

During her time behind the bar, Patsy built up a strong relationship with regulars, according to her son Luke.

He said: “She would take people in over Christmas time and everyone was always welcomed by her and my father. They were lovely.”

Luke called the support he had received from Bognor residents ‘fabulous’, adding: “On social media she had hundreds of comments – constantly known as a legend.”

Patsy leaves behind her brother Denis, son Luke, daughter-in-law Hannah and her three grandchildren, Jacob, 14, Adam, 12, and Clara, ten.

Patsy died on Sunday due to complications with pneumonia. She spent her last hours with her friend Julie, son Luke and daughter-in-law Hannah.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Patsy is invited to join her friends and family at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 10 May at 4.15pm