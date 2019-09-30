Travellers evicted from University of Chichester's tech park in Bognor

A group of travellers who pitched up at the University of Chichester's tech park in Bognor last week were evicted within 24 hours.

The university closed the car park at its multi-million pound technology park in Upper Bognor Road 'due to the presence of travellers' late on Thursday night.

Tech Park at the Bognor Regis campus of the University of Chichester

A spokesman for the university said it was liaising with the police and West Sussex County Council to take the 'necessary legal action to move them on', and its 'primary concern' was for the welfare and safety of students, staff, visitors, and close neighbours. Read more here

Providing an update this morning (Monday), the spokesman said: "The travellers left the university’s tech park car park on Friday night, shortly after being issued with an eviction notice."

