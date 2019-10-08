Town crier invited to 'amazing' harvest festival with Pearly Kings and Queens

Jane Smith (in purple) with the Pearly Kings and Queens outside the church.'Picture courtesy of the Pearly Kings and Queens.
Bognor Regis' town crier was invited to an 'amazing' harvest festival ceremony at the weekend.

Town crier Jane Smith went along to St Martin's-in-the-field in Trafalgar Square where the harvest festival service was held on Sunday (October 6).

She said: "It was amazing. It was for the Pearly Kings and Queens which were established in 1857 and every year they have a big harvest festival where they all bring fruit and vegetables.

"It was very exciting."

The Pearly Kings and Queens Association is a charitable organisation and members are known for their pearl-button-decorated outfits.

Each represents a London borough and members collect money for a number of London charities.

Teresa Watts, the Pearly Queen of Clapton, called Jane 'amazing' and said the Pearly Kings were 'very proud of her'.

"We just put a call out and she was up for it and excited about it. It was absolutely great."