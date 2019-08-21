Top Gear in Bognor: Paddy McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris in Bognor Regis to film new episode

BBC Two has been filming in Bognor Regis today as part of the new series of Top Gear.

The popular motoring show is presented by television personality Paddy McGuiness, former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff and racing car driver Chris Harris.

BBC camera crews were seen filming on the promenade earlier this afternoon (Wednesday August 21).

Chloe Weir said on social media: "Running down Bognor beach this morning and see @PaddyMcGuinness filming what looked like something for top gear? So confused."

Earlier today, magician and television presenter Stephen Mulhern was also spotted filming the town. Read more here: Stephen Mulhern seen filming ITV show in Bognor town centre

The Regis Centre posted on Facebook: "Top Gear filming on the Prom, Stephen Mulhern filming 'In for a Penny' in one of our studios, and then Bobby Davro on our stage later today. Good work Bognor!"

Paddy McGuiness leant against one of the cars