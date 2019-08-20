This Sussex man has created an electric car charger that disappears

A Sussex entrepreneur has created an on-street electric car charger that disappears beneath the ground when not in use.

Keith Johnston, who lives in Meads, Eastbourne, says the innovative product has the potential to cut fuel costs and help the environment by creating charging hubs in residential streets across the country.

Urban Electric is crowdfunding to develop the product

The 59-year-old, who is a cofounder of Urban Electric, said, “There are very few charging points [around] currently and so in future we will help the council to help residents who want to switch to an electric vehicle to do so, by providing charging infrastructure in the streets where they live.”

There are more than eight million people who park on-street in the UK, Keith says, who are currently unable or unwilling to switch to an electric vehicle because they have nowhere convenient to charge it at night.

He said, “We will install and operate UEone charging hubs in residential streets at no cost to councils, and for residents, charging an electric car will cost roughly half what it currently costs to fuel their petrol or diesel car. Across Europe there are more than 190 million on-street charging spaces, so it’s a big opportunity.”

The company has won just under £500,000 as part of a £3.8 million government project to develop and demonstrate the idea – but to unlock the funds it needs to raise £250,000 in the next 20 days.

The charger goes underground when not in use

To view the project’s fundraiser, visit www.crowdcube.com