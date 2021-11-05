Students and staff have been busy planting more than 1,700 purple crocus corms as part of the Rotary Club’s Purple 4 Polio campaign.

The school is seeking to raise awareness of the efforts to end polio around the world.

The whole event is being led by the school’s social action champions, the Rights Respecting Ambassadors, who, in their distinctive blue T-shirts, have been organising proceedings.

RRS Ambassadors preparing for planting, with help from local Rotary Club

A week before the planting, the Ambassadors worked with members of the Rotary Club to drill holes and prepare the ground.

On the day itself, they guided 1,600 of their fellow students through the planting process – planting corms kindly donated by the Rotary Club.

To support the project, students have been learning about the campaign in tutor time and how purple ink is used when administering the polio vaccine to children in an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

This is the school’s fifth year participating in the project during which time more than 10,000 crocuses have been planted in the school grounds.

Mr Oakes, principal, plants the first crocus corm with the Rights Respecting Ambassadors

Caroline Saunders, assistant principal of The Regis School, said: “It really is a win, win.

“We raise awareness of a fantastic and hugely important cause whilst our school grounds benefit from beautiful flowers which is great for the bees and wildlife.

“They also help to create a better learning environment for our students.

“We’re really proud to continue to support the Rotary Club’s campaign.

Student planting their crocus corms

“Our students greatly enjoy getting involved and it’s been encouraging to hear them talk about the other ways in which they can raise awareness of this important issue.”

Year 8 student Isabelle Pugh said: “Purple for Polio is such an important event that raises awareness of this disease.