This is how many people in the Arun district are eligible for council tax repayment

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this package would support hard working families

The council tax rebate will be £150 for those in bands A-D in England, to try and help with living costs.

Second homes and empty homes are not included in the rebate scheme.

The band system is used to determine the order of priority of housing need with Band A being the highest priority of housing need.

In Band A, 7,378 people in the Arun district were eligible for the rebate.

11,969 people in Band B were eligible for the tax rebate.

In Band C, 19,525 people in the Arun district were eligible for the rebate.