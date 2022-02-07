Whether you have a takeaway at home or eat them on the beach there’s nothing quite like them.
See below for the best chippies in Chichester and the surrounding area to pick up some fish and chips in the 'quick bites' category according to Tripadvisor.
Top ten chippy in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding area LA Fish, 110 The Hornet, Chichester PO19 7JR England+44 1243 775454 (credit Google Images) Den's Fish Bar, 163 High Street, Selsey, Chichester PO20 0PZ England+44 1243 605467 (credit Google Images) Moby's Fish and Chips, 2 Bracklesham Lane, Chichester PO20 8HP England+44 1243 670748 (credit Google Images) Smallfry, 5A The Parade Pagham, Bognor Regis PO21 4TW England+44 1243 262405 (credit Google Images) The Loft Fish and Chips, Unit 1 Summersdale Retail Park Lavant Road, Chichester PO19 5RD England+44 1243 776156 (credit Google Images) Rose Green Fryery, 105 Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis PO21 3ED England+44 1243 264745 (credit Google Images) Ocean Fish Bar, 25 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis PO21 2BW England+44 1243 827913 (credit Google Images) Ye Olde Fish and Chippe Shoppe, 167 Middleton Road, Bognor Regis PO22 6DF England+44 1243 582195 (credit Google Images) Whistler's Fine Fish and Chips, 1 The Grove, Westbourne PO10 8UJ England+44 1243 37281 (credit Google Images) Highfield Fish Bar, 94-96 Highfield Road, Bognor Regis PO22 8PH England+44 1243 863089 (credit Google Images)