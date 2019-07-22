'The dream takes flight': Watch as Goodwood pilots prepare to fly newly restored silver spitfire around the world

Anticipation is building as two Goodwood pilots prepare to fly a silver spitfire around the world in two weeks time.

In what will be the first project of its kind, a newly-restored original Mk IX Spitfire aircraft will be flown 27,000 miles around the world this summer by Matt Jones and Steve Brooks, the co-founders of Boultbee Flight Academy.

Artists impression John Dibbs / Simon Smith

Setting off from Goodwood on Monday, August 5, the pair, who located the long-lost spitfire and restored it into a silver aircraft, will embark on a unique journey around 30 of the world’s most iconic locations. Read more here

Steve Brooks, who was the first person to fly a helicopter from the North Pole to the South Pole, said: “Our aim for the flight is to inspire everyone who encounters this wonderful silver spitfire to achieve their ambitions, however daring, unusual or challenging.

"The chance to showcase this piece of British precision engineering for a truly global audience is a pilot’s Everest and an unmissable opportunity.”