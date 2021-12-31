Ten best cafes in Bognor area - according to Google reviews

And what nicer way to spend an afternoon catching up with family and friends after a new years walk than at a lovely cafe. So what are the best cafes in the Bognor area?
Here are the top ten cafes in the Bognor area according to Google reviews.
1.
Rick's Cafe is rated 4.6 stars out of five from 196 reviews on Google
2.
The Lobster Pot is rated 4.5 stars out of five from 1429 reviews on Google
3.
The Clockhouse Cafe is rated 4.5 stars out of five from reviews on Google
4.
Coffee Cup is rated 4.5 stars out of five from 278 reviews on Google