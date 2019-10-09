Tell us about your Christmas events in Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and Petworth

As of today, it’s 77 days until Christmas – and you’ll be relieved to know we’ve started work on our glossy Observer festive magazine.

It will be free inside the paper on November 14 and will include the usual extensive range of features to help you have a great time.

There’ll be gift guides, articles on how our local towns and cities are wooing shoppers, plus tips on food, decorations and more.

And we’ll again be including a list of local fetes, fairs, concerts and other events.

To get your non-profit-making event listed for free, email all the details to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk – deadline, October 25.