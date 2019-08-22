Teenager missing from Bognor for more than a week

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding a teenager missing from his home in Bognor Regis for more than a week.

Police said Albian Daniel Gjinaj, 16, 'often associates with compatriots' in the town but may be in the Brighton and Hove area.

Daniel Gjinaj. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "He was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, when he left just after 2pm saying that he was going to meet some friends.

"It is possible that he may have also travelled to Worthing, Lancing or Croydon.

"He is white, 6' 3", with close cropped brown hair."

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 318 of 14/08.