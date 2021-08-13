Inspired by Team GB’s exploits, staff and residents at Wellington Grange, in Broyle Road, held a week of fun events.

After an opening ceremony complete with sushi and Japanese quiz, residents accumulated points in light-hearted contests involving ten pin bowling, javelin, target games and identifying national flags.

And for added excitement there was a head-to-head competition between colleagues in the home’s companionship and care teams.

Gold, silver and bronze medallists Barbara Garett, Jean Moss and Stella Collister

Residents gathered in the garden to watch and cheer as the staff tackled an obstacle course, an egg and spoon race and a ‘balance the bean bag on your head’ challenge.

Companionship team member Heather Pearce said: “It was very close the whole way through but the carers team won it on the last game.

“Residents enjoyed cheering us on, waving little flags in favour of each team.”

The week-long fun culminated in a closing ceremony where home-made medals were awarded to winning residents along with bunches of roses and bottles of bubbly.

Heather Pearce and Florence Dudley-Barritt from the companionship team and Sarah Ysser and Brendon Bittan from the winning care team

Barbara Garrett was declared gold medallist for gaining most points overall while Jean Moss claimed silver and Stella Collister bronze.