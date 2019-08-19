Tangmere war memorial unveiling in pictures

A memorial to commemorate seven airmen who lost their lives when a Halifax bomber crashed at RAF Tangmere has been unveiled nearly 76 years later.
Following ‘tireless’ work by Aly Etherington, great niece of crew member Jim Oudinot, the families of all seven men came together on Friday (August 16) to watch on as Susan Pyper, the lord lieutenant of West Sussex, unveiled a memorial at the location where the Halifax bomber, returning from a raid over Germany, crashed on Friday, November 19, 1943. Read more here
DM1982893a.jpg. Unveiling of memorial at Tangmere. Watching a flypast. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190816-181732008
DM1982920a.jpg. Unveiling of memorial at Tangmere. Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex unveiled a memorial on the old Tangmere airfield to seven airmen who lost their lives when on 19 November 1943, a Halifax bomber returning from a raid over Germany attempted to make an emergency landing at RAF Tangmere. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190816-181804008