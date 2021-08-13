As part of the fundraiser, the charity wants people to meet and eat with family and friends, their community group, sports club, or maybe even with colleagues to celebrate returning to the office – and then make a donation as a group or as individuals in aid of Dementia Support.

Natalie Burchett, the charity’s community fundraising and events manager, said: “The last one and a half years have been extremely difficult for everyone but also very hard for charities, so we are asking you to celebrate getting back together, making new memories, and inviting your guests to Meet and Eat with you this summer whilst raising vital funds for Dementia Support.

“You could get together for a barbecue, a fancy dinner party, cocktails and canapes, or good old tea and cake.

Dementia Support's Sage House hub. Photo: Google

“Why not involve the children and add hook a duck, sponge throw (at the adults of course) or face painting for even more fun.”

The money raised will help Dementia Support help those living with dementia, as well as their loved ones and carers throughout their whole dementia journey.