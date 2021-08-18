‘Take the plunge’ says former Bognor councillor after graduating with a first

David Meagher, 68, who has also stood for West Sussex County Council, said he decided on the degree because he was looking for a new challenge after retirement.

“I was sitting in the house, rattling around doing nothing after I retired,” he said.

“So I needed to keep my mind occupied.”

'Take the plunge' urged former town councillor David Meagher (centre) after graduating with a first in Media and Communications

Since media and communications, especially in the digital age, was something about which Mr Meagher knew nothing, he said it made for the perfect challenge.

Although he admitted to feeling anxious about returning to a university environment, he said the support of his fellow students made things much easier than they would have been otherwise.

“My cohort, all younger people, accepted me. That was fantastic, it really put me at ease.”

Having finished the degree, Mr Meagher encouraged others who might think they’re too old for university to give it a go anyway.