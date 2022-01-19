Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, January 19
Here are some of the stories making the headlines across Sussex.
Today's update is from Joe Stack with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.
More on these stories at the links below:
Story1: https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/how-you-can-help-two-year-old-arty-who-has-rare-medical-condition-get-the-car-seat-he-needs-3532951
Story 2: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/people/adur-and-worthing-bin-strike-almost-inevitable-according-to-union-3533434
Story 3: https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/family-of-eastbourne-man-to-hold-vigil-outside-brighton-police-station-23-years-after-he-died-3533157
Story 4: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/people/tonga-volcanic-eruption-felt-10000-miles-away-in-hastings-3533205
Story 5: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/environment/new-technology-to-monitor-chichester-harbour-pollution-in-real-time-3531527
Story 6: https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/news/crime/the-brighton-cat-killer-who-was-jailed-for-brutal-knife-attacks-on-pets-has-died-3532627