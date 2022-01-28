Sussex video bulletin for Friday, January 28

Emergency services called after 'medical episode' in Bognor Regis

These are Arun sites ‘with potential’ for new housing or employment space

News you can trust since 1872

These are Arun sites ‘with potential’ for new housing or employment space

Here’s who Arun District Council has picked to be its next chief executive

Police and ambulance services called after accident in Bognor Regis

Chichester man remembered by family and friends

Council 'looking for best solution' to exposed spikes on Pagham Spit

Work to close Oving Junction on A27 is set to begin

Here’s how work to transform key Bognor Regis site near seafront is progressing

Emergency services called after 'medical episode' in Bognor Regis

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Frankie Elliott with weather from Megan O'Neill.