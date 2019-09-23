Sussex photographer’s snap among 48 best pictures of the royal family taken this year

This picture by our photographer Steve Robards has been included in a showcase of the best royal family photos of the past year.

It was taken when the Prince of Wales visited L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley in July.

Photographer Steve Robards

Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite image in the The Royal Rota Photography Competition 2019 before the deadline of 5pm on Friday (27 September) by browsing the showcase, and clicking on the red star at the bottom.

The votes will be used to create a shortlist, with overall winners picked by a panel of expert judges including Alan Sparrow, chairman of the UK Picture Editors Guild; Lindsey Parnaby, The British Press Photographers’ Association chairman; Lynne Anderson, NMA deputy chief executive; Martin Keene, Press Association group picture editor; and Dr Michael Pritchard, Director, Education and Public Affairs, The Royal Photographic Society.

The winners will be announced in early October.

The competition is held by News Media Association, which allocates passes for hundreds of royal engagements each year.

Last year thousands of votes were cast to find the best photographs submitted by national and local newspapers, agencies and freelance photographers.

An image of Meghan Markle walking down the aisle on her wedding day taken by the Press Association’s Danny Lawson, was named as the overall winner.