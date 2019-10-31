Sussex backpacker Amelia Bambridge's body 'found at sea'

The body of missing Sussex backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been 'found at sea', according to national media outlets.

Several newspapers have reported that the body of the 21-year-old from Worthing had been found out at sea, 30 miles from where she had gone missing on the island of Koh Rong. She was last seen on Thursday morning.

Amelia Bambridge

A statement on the Cambodian police website, which has since been taken down, confirmed these details.

According to the BBC, six men were questioned and released in connection to her disappearance, which sparked a huge search operation on the island.

The former BHASVIC student had left the UK to go travelling on a gap year trip and had arrived on the island of Koh Rong.

Her sister, Georgie Bambridge, 19, said the last time she spoke to Amelia on Wednesday, she said she was having ‘the time of her life’.

Georgie said: “She was just telling me how amazing travelling was, how many amazing people she had met, how she was having the time of her life.”

Amelia attended a party at Police Beach on Wednesday, where she was last seen early on Thursday morning.

She had been staying at Nest Beach Club Hostel, around 40 minutes away from Police Beach, but never returned prompting the alarm to be raised, according to an appeal by the Lucie Blackman Trust.

At the time she was last seen, Amelia was wearing a lilac floral shirt and beige cycling shorts, the charity said. A search party began the hunt for Amelia on the island soon after concerns were raised.

Her family were alerted and Amelia’s mother, father, brother and aunt began the journey over to the island to assist.

Georgie said around 100 police officers took part in the second day of searching on Sunday.

By Monday, Amelia’s brother and father arrived on the island and trawled through hours of CCTV footage to try and track Amelia’s last movements, according to Sky News, who reported that her father said: “I think someone’s taken her.”

The family set up a fundraising page to help raise funds for the search. Almost £17,000 has been raised so far.

The Worthing community rallied around the cause, with a vigil being held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hayling Rise, Worthing, last night attended by many people.